A Waiting Child: meet sisters Rinnona and Luna

Every month, MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program. This month, reporter Casey Conlon introduces us to sisters Rinnona and Luna of Lockwood.



Rinnona is 10 and Luna is 5. Most days you’ll find Rinnona lost in a good graphic novel or creating her own by drawing characters.

"I’ve been their caseworker for almost two years, both of them have just this curious nature," said Jessica McGuire, a child protective specialist. "Every time I see Rinnona she’s got her nose in a book. She’s always learning new things and waiting to just disappear into her world of fantasy and reading."

Rinnona said her favorite class at school is band and library.

"I think they need a family that is willing to just dig in and meet them where they are at," McGuire said.

Being the jokester she is, Luna needs a family with a good sense of humor and, preferably, one with an elephant.

"And Luna is always there with a hug, always a smile, excited to see you," McGuire said.

"I’d like my family...I want my family make me laugh," Luna said.

While the elephant is negotiable, these girls would love to be in a family that has many animals.

"They’ve been through a lot, experienced a lot," McGuire said. "They’ve never lost their kindness or their warmth or their resiliency. I think a family that’s patient, that's willing to kind of meet them where they are at and just continue to pour into them and just really foster who they are as individuals as well as their family dynamic."



Call the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

