A Waiting Child: meet Triniti

HAMILTON — In this month’s A Waiting Child, we visit Hamilton to meet 14-year-old Triniti, a very intelligent young woman who wants to find her forever family.

"Triniti is a 14-year old girl I’ve had the pleasure of working with her for the past eight months," said House Manager Krystal Hernandez. "She’s very special. She is very smart and strong-willed, determined. She’s kind. She’s a lot of fun to be around."

"In my free time, I really enjoy reading," Triniti said. "It’s very relaxing and calming and it’s probably been one of my biggest escapes being in so many placements, and it’s just really helpful for me. Other than reading in my free time, I really enjoy being with friends. I enjoy just kind of doing nothing, like relaxing, having the time to myself. I really enjoy being with animals. Who doesn't? When it doesn’t feel like there are people I can talk to, animals always seem to be there.

She explained, "I want to be a part of a family because, well one, it gets very tiring to be in placement after placement and never actually get to settle down...maybe, you know, put some roots down. But also because I want that love and care and that support, just like any other teenager gets. There aren’t any specific attributes or characteristics they need to have, they just need to be there and care."



For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.