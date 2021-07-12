Coming up: Downtown Summer Block Party

GREAT FALLS — There will be a Downtown Summer Block Party in Great Falls on Thursday, July 15th. The event will begin at 5 p.m. along 5th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South.
The event page states:
- Stop downtown for a street party with live local music, games and more!
- Brewery tap takeover with Kalispell Brewing Co.
- Music by Melissa Lynn Band
- Special appearance of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!
- Cornhole Tournament!
- $20 team entry fee
- Single elimination tournament with 16 teams and prizes for top three teams.
- Sign up: theblockgf.com/cornhole
Organizers say that this will be a family-friendly event; no outside food or beverage allowed.
For more information, click here to visit the Event page on Facebook.