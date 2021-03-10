GREAT FALLS — Students at Foothills Community Christian School have introduced a new non-profit organization to Great Falls. The organization is called Doorstep Donations and it’s an entirely youth-led program that works to serve underprivileged and food-insecure households.

Foothills students team up with Doorstep Donations to help Great Falls families

“It’s a lot of situations where we have so much extra and there’s so much that we can give to these people who really don’t have anything so it’s basically just a way where we can reach out to those families in need and get them the food that they need,” said Reece Broadbent, President of the Foothills School Student Council.

Here’s how the program works: Contributors receive a reusable grocery bag at their front door. Over the next two months, they fill the bag with healthy non-perishable food. Contributors then drop the bag at their own front door to be picked up by Doorstep Donations Community Directors. The food is then taken to families in need in the community, and the reusable grocery bag gets replaced for the next two-month cycle.

The mission at Doorstep Donations is to support struggling families in their communities and to empower youth to solve food crisis issues.

“The overall mission is basically just providing to those in need,” said Broadbent. “I mean, we all, especially since the pandemic hit, we all have to understand that we’re all in this together and there’s people who have a lot of excess, and there’s people who really don’t have much, so for those people who need more, it’s just great that we as a community can get together and be able to provide that stuff for them.”

Doorstep Donations has 25 locations across the country, has raised more than $45,000 in donations, and has given more than 40,000 meals to people in need.

To learn more about how to get involved with Doorstep Donations, click here to visit the website ., or call Foothills Community Christian School at 406-452-5276.