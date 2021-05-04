"Give Great Falls" campaign underway to help non-profits

GREAT FALLS — Give Great Falls, the annual campaign to raise money for non-profit agencies, kicked off on Monday and will run through Friday, May 7th.

You can go to the Give Great Falls website to donate to any of the participating agencies. On the website, you can search by agency name, or by general area such as "animals" or "education" or "health."

Among the dozens of participating agencies are Alliance For Youth; Big Brothers-Big Sisters; Family Connections; Children's Receiving Home; Peace Place; Special Olympics Montana; and Toby's House Crisis Nursery.

Time and in-kind donations can also be made instead of money.

In the first year of the campaign in 2019, about $10,000 was raised. In 2020, more than $40,000 was raised.

"More important than ever, as you can imagine, with the past year and a half. Plus, with COVID a lot of nonprofits have had to cancel their in-person fundraising events. Some have gone to online fundraising, which while a great alternative they're really not generating the same amount of funds,” said Lori Cereck, the Give Great Falls coordinator.