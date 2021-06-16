Organizers planning big Independence Day parade in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual Independence Day parade is coming back to Great Falls this summer, after last year’s event was canceled due to Covid restrictions.

Registration to join the parade is now open, as well as volunteer opportunities to help the parade run smoothly.

Kicking off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 4th, the parade will start at the intersection of 1st Avenue South and Park Drive North. It will then continue down 1st Avenue North, turning on 8th Street, and circling back down Central Avenue.

Because last year’s festivities weren’t possible, organizer plan this year's to be the biggest yet, with a larger parade route, special guests, and a fly over from a C-130 with the Montana Air National Guard to kick off the parade, followed by helicopter fly-overs every 20 minutes.

“To make this parade great this year, we’re really trying to reach out and get some great resources,” said Terry Bailey, parade co-chair. “We have four aviation resources we requested, the C-130 from the Air National Guard, helicopter from Malmstrom, helicopter from the Department of Homeland Security, and obviously Mercy Flight from Benefis healthcare, they’ve all been invited, I hope they show up. All of the local fire departments, law enforcement officials, this is really a day to bring us all together just to celebrate this day, so it’s going to be a great show.”

“People are excited, they want to celebrate and be together, and we’re getting applications in as well as we’ve had in the past, so I would say the response from the public is really exciting and we’ll have a nice parade this year,” said parade committee member Lola Galloway.

Registration to participate in this year's parade is now open for $20 per float and after June 25th, entry fees will increase to $40 per float.

Entry forms to participate or to volunteer can be picked up at Great Falls Lumber at 310 6th Street South.

