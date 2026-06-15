Pet Paw-See in Great Falls presents adoptable Pets Of The Week: Sassy and Kalee!

Sassy is a stunning 13-year-young lady who is ready to trade her outdoor life for the comfort of a real home. She was once someone’s pet, living safely in her yard with a warm shelter, but never allowed indoors to enjoy the love and security every cat deserves. Now, she’s getting her long-overdue second chance. Sassy is looking for a quiet, understanding home where she can take her time settling in and learning that she is finally safe. At her age, she deserves nothing more than soft places to rest, sunny windows, and a peaceful environment where she can simply be loved. There is something incredibly special about giving a senior cat like Sassy the life she’s been missing. She has spent years just outside the door—now she’s ready to come in and stay forever.

Kalee is a gentle, soft-hearted girl who is still adjusting to a lot of change in her life. As an owner surrender, it may take her a little extra time to fully relax and let her true personality shine through, but beneath that shy exterior is a very sweet kitty looking for comfort and security again. She enjoys playing with toys, curling up for long naps, and finding cozy places to sleep—especially the bathroom sink. Kalee tends to follow the lead of the other pets around her and finds comfort in companionship, especially with dogs. One of her favorite things is laying quietly next to her canine friends and simply being near someone she trusts. She would do best in a calm, patient home that understands shy cats and will give her the time she needs to settle in at her own pace. Once she feels safe, Kalee is sure to blossom into a loving and loyal companion. Fill out an application to see if you and Kalee are the perfect match.

For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.