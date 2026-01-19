Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dog-walkers wanted at Great Falls Animal Shelter

January is National Walk Your Dog Month, and it's the perfect time to turn your daily steps into something even more meaningful.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is soliciting dog walkers to help the shelter's dogs get the exercise and human connection they crave.

Even a short walk can reduce their stress, improve behavior and make the dog's entire day better.

The shelter staff says it also helps to strengthen the human-animal bond, making the dogs more confident and adoptable.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.

