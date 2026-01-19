January is National Walk Your Dog Month, and it's the perfect time to turn your daily steps into something even more meaningful.

Dog-walkers wanted at Great Falls Animal Shelter

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is soliciting dog walkers to help the shelter's dogs get the exercise and human connection they crave.

Even a short walk can reduce their stress, improve behavior and make the dog's entire day better.

The shelter staff says it also helps to strengthen the human-animal bond, making the dogs more confident and adoptable.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.