GREAT FALLS — Started in 2020, the Montana Pittie Project is a statewide rescue group that has saved and adopted out more than 1,000 pit bulls and other bully breeds. Most of these dogs come from kill shelters in California and Texas, where they face terrible odds.

Erik Johnson reports - watch the video:

Montana Pittie Project tries to find homes for 'bully breed' dogs

Recently, the group rescued seven adorable pups from an abandoned house in Central Texas, an area known for hog hunting and dog dumping. The pups are scheduled to arrive in early December, and the Montana Pittie Project needs your help.

For more information, click here to visit the Montana Pittie Project website.