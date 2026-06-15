Pawsitive Impact: Juniper’s Journey - Pet Allergies and the Importance of a Patient Adopter

GREAT FALLS — For one high-energy shelter dog named Juniper, the road to recovery hasn’t been easy—but her story may help countless pet owners understand what it takes to care for dogs with allergies and special needs.

Juniper arrived at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter after being seized in a Flathead County animal cruelty case in March 2025. Severely underweight and suffering from a host of medical issues, she gained almost 18 pounds with dedicated care, transforming from emaciated to strong and playful. But a new challenge soon emerged: persistent skin and ear problems, sensitive paws, and recurring rashes that pointed to underlying allergies.

Shelter staff and veterinarians began a lengthy process of allergy testing and trial treatments, eventually discovering that Juniper’s allergies were so severe she was “essentially allergic to herself.” After being placed on medications like Prednisone and now Apoquel, and with help from a special diet, Juniper’s discomfort has largely subsided. Her skin and coat have improved, and her true personality—a loyal, toy-loving, sometimes shy but always affectionate companion—now shines through.

Caring for a dog like Juniper is no small feat. Managing her allergies means ongoing dietary adjustment, weekly baths, careful monitoring for new symptoms, and frequent vet checkups. According to animal shelter staff, signs of dog allergies can include intense itching, ear infections, irritated skin, hair loss, hot spots, and digestive issues. For Juniper, her symptoms most improved once she was on consistent allergy medication and quality dog food, but her future adopter must know this is a long-term commitment.

“Many owners don’t realize just how complex pet allergies can be, and that symptoms often look like other problems—from fleas to hormone imbalances,” explained shelter specialists. “A committed, patient adopter is absolutely key for a dog like Juniper, and communication with your veterinarian is essential.”

Though she briefly found a new home, Juniper was returned to the shelter when the costs and realities of her care proved too much. Now, with her allergies mostly under control, she’s looking for the right match—a home where she can be the only dog, get plenty of fetch time, and receive regular veterinary care. Shelter staff says her independent but affectionate nature, loyalty, and resilience make her a perfect fit for someone willing to take the extra steps.

If you’re ready to open your home—and your heart—to a special-needs dog, Juniper might be waiting for you. Visit the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter for more information, or talk to your vet for tips on managing pet allergies and giving animals like Juniper the chance they deserve.

