Pets Of The Week 7/13/26

Meet this week's pets from Paws of Chinook!

Nelly is a total superstar and we're wondering how she is still available! She is eager to meet new people, magic on the leash, rides like a dream in the car and absolutely ADORES children. Not only that, she tends to lend a helping paw when the kids in her foster home need a little extra. She gets along with other dogs who can work with her need to be Supergirl, we have not observed her around cats. Nelly's ideal home is one with respectful children, a fenced yard for her to lounge around in, and a family that will include her as one of them (she will paste herself in there anyway, but she thinks its polite to let you know about it). Nelly is just over a year and a half old, mixed breed and a petite 35 lbs. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. Do NOT let this girl get away. She is a rare gem!

Stella is a firecracker! She has been the leader of her little pack. She is the first to arrive at the food bowl (sitting before dining, of course). She does well with other dogs and is a great friend to the kids in her foster home. If you are looking for the missing piece to your adventures, Stella just may be it! She loves to go for car rides, loves playing in the water - sounds like fun to us! We expect that she will be medium in size. She is spayed, up to date on age appropriate vaccines, and microchipped.

Applications for these or any of our dogs can be submitted through their website at pawsofchinook.org