Pets Of The Week 7/27/26

Meet this week's pets from the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter

A spirited and lively dog, Melody brings joy and energy to any room she enters. She loves making friends, especially with other dogs, and enjoys the company of people, even though she can be a bit shy at first. Her warm, friendly nature shines through once she gets to know you. While Melody’s enthusiasm for socializing is clear, her feelings towards cats remain a mystery. Whether she’s bounding around with canine pals or warming up to new human friends, Melody's cheerful disposition and loving spirit are sure to steal your heart.

Selina is a spicy little queen who believes life should be lived on her terms- and honestly, she may be onto something. She loves attention, enjoys being admired, and isn't shy about letting you know what she likes (or doesn't). While she'd likely shine as an only cat, she has lived peacefully with another cat for several years and done just fine. Selina is perfect for someone who appreciates a cat with confidence, sass and a whole lot of personality.

More information about these adoptable animals can be found here.

