Pets of the Week: Meet May and Ember

Meet May!!

Courtesy May is an eight-year-old Redbone Coonhound looking for a loving home. She is friendly with both people and other dogs and has a sweet, social personality.

May is an eight-year-old Redbone Coonhound looking for a loving home. She is friendly with both people and other dogs and has a sweet, social personality. Like many hounds, she has a strong prey drive, so a home without small animals (such as cats, rabbits, or other small pets) would be the best fit. She would do well with an owner who understands hound breeds and can give her the exercise and attention she enjoys. Click here to learn more about May.

Courtesy Ember is a sweet, friendly 1½-year-old cat with a big personality—and she’s not shy about using her voice! She’s playful, energetic, affectionate, and loves being part of the action.

Meet Ember! 🧡

Ember is a sweet, friendly 1½-year-old cat with a big personality—and she’s not shy about using her voice! She’s playful, energetic, affectionate, and loves being part of the action.

Ember has been bounced around a bit while trying to find her forever home. None of it is her fault. She simply has more energy and personality than her previous people were prepared to handle. She deserves someone who understands that a young cat can be busy, curious, vocal, and full of life.

With the right home, Ember has so much love and companionship to give. She’s looking for someone who will appreciate her spirited personality, give her plenty of playtime and attention, and—most importantly—make her part of the family for good.

If you’re looking for a fun, loving, talkative companion with lots of personality, Ember may be your girl. 🐾🧡 Click here to learn more about Ember.

