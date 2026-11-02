Pets of the Week: Meet May and Roady

Here are a couple of sweet adoptables from Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Choteau.

BRIGHT EYES ANIMAL SHELTER Meet May!! She's an eight-year-old Redbone Coonhound looking for a loving home.



Meet May!!

She's an eight-year-old Redbone Coonhound looking for a loving home. She is friendly with both people and other dogs and has a sweet, social personality. Like many hounds, she has a strong prey drive, so a home without small animals (such as cats, rabbits, or other small pets) would be the best fit. She would do well with an owner who understands hound breeds and can give her the exercise and attention she enjoys.

Click here for more information and how to adopt this lovable hound.

BRIGHT EYES ANIMAL SHELTER Roady may be a tripod due to an accident early in life, but don’t let that fool you — it certainly hasn’t slowed him down!

Meet Roady! Your three-legged bundle of love!

Roady may be a tripod due to an accident early in life, but don’t let that fool you — it certainly hasn’t slowed him down! This amazing boy has a personality that shines, and he’s full of love, charm, and happiness.

Roady is friendly, loving, and has so much personality to share. He doesn’t let having three legs define him; he’s too busy enjoying life and winning hearts!

Now, Roady is looking for a forever home where he can be loved for the wonderful, special boy he is.

If you want to welcome Roady into your life or find out more about him, click here.