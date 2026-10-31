Homicide investigation underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A man was found dead early Saturday morning, after Great Falls Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 1:30 a.m.

A person of interest has been taken into custody; police say they are not currently looking for anyone else associated with the incident.

According to a release, officers responded to check the welfare of a person in the 2300 block of 11th Ave. South. Upon arrival, they discovered a dead man, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

GFPD says the area of the incident will remain closed off for several hours, while investigators process the scene. They urge people to avoid the area to allow officers, detectives, and Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office deputies to focus on the investigation.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.