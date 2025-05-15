Special Olympics Montana summer games get underway

BILLINGS — Special Olympics athletes cheered during the opening ceremony of the state summer games at MetraPark arena on Wednesday night. The games will run from May 14-16.

For the athletes, this is the culmination of a year of training for this big event in Billings, and it all starts off with the opening ceremony and the big celebration.

Special Olympics Montana summer games kick off

“That was really fun, have a great time,” said Elijah Hutchins of the Missoula Diamondbacks.

“I love it,” said Giana Green of the Missoula High Schools team. “I'm really excited to see what the ceremony are."

Nearly 1,000 athletes will compete in several sports, including track & field.

“This is just the beginning to all their competition,” said Robyn Babcock, Missoula High School's coach.”Everything they've been working hard for the entire year, and it's a time for them to just grow as a team, as friends, and just lift each other up and support each other.”

“This means a lot to them because they have earned every bit of this time,” said Royce Judd, Missoula Diamondbacks coach. “Getting their medals and ribbons and stuff, and they have worked over and over to get this position and they enjoy it.”

Law enforcement supports the athletes with fundraisers and the law enforcement torch run, months before entering the arena.

“We celebrate each other and raise money through events such as raffles and shirt sales, polar plunges, plain poles, tip a cop, torch runs, and other events that we work as a team,” said Officer Gabrielle Denio of the Billings Police Department, who also serves as the southeast Montana coordinator for Special Olympics. “And this is the best team between Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Trust me when I tell you athletes, officers are rewarded by being a part of your experiences and your lives.”

And it's more about the bond with other athletes than winning and excitement a lot.

“It’s fun, it gives you some love,” said Hutchins.

“I love competing because it's fun and it gives me a time to make new friends when I travel,” Green said.