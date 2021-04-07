According to a 2019 report, many Montanans struggle with mental health and substance abuse. Data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services:



Suicide-related deaths in Montana are two times higher than the national average.

About one in ten Montanans struggle with substance abuse

Montana between ages 18-25 rank among the highest nation-wide for Alcohol Use Disorder and Alcohol Dependence.

21 in 100 Montana adults report symptoms of mental illness

9 in 100 report symptoms of a substance use disorder

The challenge of addressing these concerns has been complicated by the pandemic, but if you need help you are not alone.

Resources are available to help if you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health or substance abuse issue.

The Montana Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can text “MT” to 741 741. Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can help no matter your situation, age, race, gender or orientation.

The Veterans Crisis Line offers support to veterans and their loved ones. They have veteran-specific suicide prevention information such as how to find nearby support, recognize warning signs, and information to connect with support via call (1-800-273-8255) , chat, or text.

