Costco is selling a 5-pound peanut butter pie

If you’ve ever shopped at Costco, you know the warehouse chain is notorious for selling large items — whether actual size or in terms of bulk quantity. Now imagine taking that larger-than-life vision and baking it into a massive pie made full of peanut butter and chocolate.

Costco’s new peanut butter chocolate cream pie has the internet’s collective sweet tooth kicking into overdrive. A video posted by TikTok creator @costcohotfinds showcasing this 5-pound pie already has more than three million views.

In the video, account creator Laura Lamb raves about this giant pie and warns viewers of its potentially addictive nature.

“It’s really dangerously delicious,” she said in the viral video.

As Lamb slices into the pie, you can see why people can’t wait to sink their teeth into this dreamy dessert. The graham cracker crust is dense enough to support the thick layers of pie filling and give the pie that sweet, buttery taste. Then there’s a generous layer of peanut butter mousse topped with an even larger blanket of chocolate mousse. To top it all off, a swirl of the peanut butter mousse encircles the rim of the pie.

After picking up the pie at her local Costco near Dallas, Lamb told NBC’s “Today” she brought it home to try and share with her son.

“When I brought it home, it was essentially breakfast at that point because I was home by like 10:20 and I immediately ate a slice and gave a slice to my son, who was surprised I was giving him pie that early,” she told “Today.” “And he took one bite into it and goes, ‘Oh my god, Mom, this is like a huge peanut butter cup.’”

Not all Costco locations have the 5-pound peanut butter chocolate cream pie — yet. Before you head out to snag a pie for your family, you might want to give your local store a call to see if they have it in stock.

