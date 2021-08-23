Daines and Tester blast decision to keep Canadian border closed

MISSOULA — Montana's two U.S. senators are blasting the Biden administration after news that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending the closure of the Canadian border through September 21.

While vaccinated Americans have been able to enter Canada since August 9, the same isn't true for southbound traffic.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

The DHS order keeps the gates up for non-essential travel, not only Canadians but from other countries trying to enter the US from the north. And as with every extension since March 2020, the reason given is to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Senator Jon Tester noted the continued economic and emotional impact, especially for families who've been separated for more than a year. He's calling on the Administration to "reverse this disappointing decision and re-open the northern border as quickly as possible."

“I disagree with the Biden Administration’s decision to keep the northern border closed. Montanans depend on cross-border trade and travel to meet their bottom lines and keep their businesses afloat as well as to stay in contact with family and friends in both countries who haven’t seen each other in person for more than a year. I urge the Biden Administration to reverse this disappointing decision and re-open the northern border as quickly as possible to vaccinated Canadian travelers so that both of our economies can continue to fully rebound.” - US Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

Senator Steve Daines was more direct, noting different policies at the Mexican border, saying, "this hypocrisy has gone on far too long at the expense of Montanans."