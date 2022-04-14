Deer Lodge man facing charge of attempted homicide

Erik C. Holland of Deer Lodge was arrested Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a shooting.

Holland, 23 years old, faces charges of attempted deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon, and criminal endangerment, in connection with the shooting and wounding of a Deer Lodge man.

Holland was arrested following a brief chase, after which he surrendered without incident.

Powell County Sheriff's Office



Holland is accused of shooting Bradley John Masters, 38, just before 11 a.m. outside a home in the 900 block of Gilbert Avenue. Masters remains hospitalized at this time with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.

The incident triggered a brief lockdown of nearby Powell County High School as a precaution.

