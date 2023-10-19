Department of Defense says warship intercepted missiles in Yemen

A U.S. Navy warship intercepted cruise missiles and "several drones" that were launched from Yemen, the Department of Defense revealed on Thursday.

The USS Carney was operating in the Red Sea, which runs between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa, when it recognized the potential threat.

The U.S. believes the missiles and drones were launched by Houthi rebels, potentially targeting Israel.

“This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region,” said Department of Defense Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder.

No casualties to U.S. forces were reported, Ryder said. He added that the U.S. is not aware of any deaths to any civilians, as the interception took place over water.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the region. Israel says it has been attacking Hamas targets in Gaza following a terrorist attack from the group on Oct. 7. Hamas killed more than 1,000 people in Israel and took nearly 200 others hostage.

Hamas has reported nearly 4,000 Palestinian casualties since the war began.

Ryder noted that the U.S. will continue to use its tools to deter "regional escalation."

