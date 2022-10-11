Disney Cruise Line has a buy 2 tickets, get 2 free deal for Disney+ subscribers right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If the wish your heart makes when you’re fast asleep is to take your family on a Disney Cruise, then your Disney+ streaming subscription just became even more valuable.

Disney Cruise Line has a special offer for Disney+ subscribers right now. If you purchase two full-fare tickets on a Disney cruise, you can get two more free. And, if you have a large family, you can book up to two staterooms using this offer, as long as two full-fare guests are staying in each room.

Disney Cruise Line

You can use this offer to book a Disney Cruise between January 2023 and April 2023 for stateroom categories 4A–11C.

To get this offer, you can book online by signing in to the Disney Cruise website using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription, or book over the phone by calling 800-951-3532.

And, if you’re not currently a Disney+ subscriber, you can sign up for a subscription and take advantage of this special offer. In addition to this cruise deal, Disney+ offers loads of on-demand streaming shows and movies, including from Disney and the Marvel and Star Wars universes.

David Roark/Disney Cruise Line

While at sea, Disney Cruise Line offers acclaimed entertainment from live musicals and character appearances to fireworks at sea. Dine on delicious meals and snacks — including themed meals — splash in the pools and waterslides, let your children hang out in the age-appropriate kids’ clubs or visit the company’s private island, Castaway Cay.

You might even be able to book a room during one of Disney Cruise Lines Special Days at Sea, such as Marvel Day at Sea, where your family can spend vacation hanging out with superheroes, or Pixar Day at Sea, where you can spend it with beloved toys, monsters and other iconic characters from the animation studio.

Disney Cruise Line

Of course, there are a few caveats to be aware of. For instance, this offer is only available to residents of the U.S. and Canada who are Disney+ subscribers. Taxes, fees and port expenses are not included.

Also, the offer is only available for select sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy ships, and there are several block-out dates, so be sure to check out the details before making your plans.

But if you’d love to take your family on a Disney Cruise next year, this could be a much more affordable way to do so.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.