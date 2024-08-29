'If You Give a Child a Book...' campaign returns for 2024

GREAT FALLS — Every year, KRTV and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read.

For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to again and again. But just as the formal learning process begins in school, many childhood literacy programs focused on kindergarten readiness end, leaving children with few resources to reinforce reading outside the classroom. That’s where our work with the Scripps Howard Fund begins.

The teachers at our schools are extraordinary educators who are dedicated to giving students the tools they need to read. The annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign reinforces their work by helping students build home libraries – filling them with books children have chosen themselves.

If you would like to donate and help students at this year's chosen elementary school (Sunnyside) get books in their hands, please visit our If You Give A Child A Book page.

NEW THIS YEAR! KRTV will conduct a mini-telethon on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The event will air during our Montana This Morning newscast from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We will have several young students on the program, and former KRTV news anchors will be staffing our phone line - Shannon Newth, Maggie Reilly, Heath Heggem, Erin Schermele, and Art Taft.

If you would like to make a donation during the show, call us between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at 406-791-5480, and Shannon, Maggie, Heath, Erin, or Art will be delighted to talk with you and help you make a donation.



