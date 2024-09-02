'If You Give a Child a Book...' mini-telethon coming up on KRTV

In the video above, KRTV staff read "The Book With No Pictures" to Cece!

Every year, KRTV and the Scripps Howard Fund team up to promote childhood literacy and a passion for reading and learning, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read.

If you would like to donate to our annual campaign to help students at this year's chosen elementary school (Sunnyside) get books in their hands, please visit our If You Give A Child A Book page.

NEW THIS YEAR! KRTV will conduct a mini-telethon on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The event will air during our Montana This Morning newscast from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We will have several young students on the program, and former KRTV news anchors will be staffing our phone line - Shannon Newth, Maggie Reilly, Heath Heggem, Erin Schermele, and Art Taft.

If you would like to make a donation during the show, call us between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at 406-791-5480, and Shannon, Maggie, Heath, Erin, or Art will be delighted to talk with you and help you make a donation.

PHOTOS: KRTV staff reading "The Book With No Pictures" to Cece:



