In-store vs online shopping: Which offers the best holiday deals?

Consumers spent an estimated $14 billion online for Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics data, showing a major shift in how we shop.

But as we near Christmas, don't rule out the in-store shopping experience.

Many shoppers still like to see and feel what they are buying.

"I love to touch!" said shopper Joy Haviland, who likes the tangible benefits of shopping in person.

"I love cotton, and cotton, if you go online, you're going to get all different textures of cotton," she said.

But which is better for deals: online or in-store shopping?

Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert with RetailMeNot, says for the best savings, online usually has the advantage.

"Online usually has the broader and more frequent discounts because retailers are pushing those flash sales, daily deals," Carls said.

Why stores can have an advantage in December

But in store, retailers are clearing inventory with discounts on seasonal items, decor, gift sets and clothing.

Carls points out that in-store shopping offers peace of mind since shoppers can check out colors, quality, and sizes, "Plus, knowing you have exactly what you were wanting or hoping for," she said.

At this point in the season, Carls says in-person shopping eliminates the risk of gifts not arriving on time.

"Shipping just in December overall becomes a gamble," Carls said.

And it can make returns a lot easier.

"You don't have to worry about any of those labels, no repackaging, no waiting," Carls said.

To find a deal, take a chance by shopping online. If you want gifts in hand with no shipping concerns, retailers and shopping centers are ready to welcome you in.

"We create an experience for everyone. We have something for everybody, regardless what you want, we got it," said Dave Jacoby, senior general manager of Kenwood Towne Centre.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

