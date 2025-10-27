New tariffs on cabinets and vanities have homeowners scrambling

More homeowners are staying put in their current homes and remodeling instead of moving.

But those looking to update older kitchens or bathrooms may need to budget for higher prices on essential items.

In effect now is a 25% tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities. The duties double to 50% in the new year, driving up remodeling bills for contractors and homeowners alike.

Tariffs hit cabinets and vanities: How to get around them

Locally-made products may still cost more

While cabinets produced in the U.S. are not subject to tariffs, imported components can still push prices up.

Alan Hendy, owner of Neal's Design Remodel, said most of his cabinets are custom built in American factories, so are tariff-free.

However, even with those, the handles and other hardware will be affected by tariffs, "if the hardware on them was produced in China," Hendy said.

Ironically, he said cheaper cabinets from big box stores — usually imported — will be impacted the most.

"If we go to IKEA or order off Wayfair," Hendy said, "some of those options where you're saving money are where you will start to see the impact."

How to save on materials

Jon Grishpul is co-founder of GreatBuildz, a service that connects homeowners with vetted general contractors. His advice for homeowners who want specific cabinets or vanities sourced outside the U.S. is to buy now. Suppliers may have inventory that was imported prior to tariffs taking effect.

"If you can get access to that inventory, you may be able to get a good deal on it," Grishpul said.

Another option is buying domestically made products.

“You'll not only save on the lack of that tariff, but you'll also save on shipping costs,” Grishpul said.

For bigger savings on cabinets, he suggests homeowners keep the existing boxes, or framework, and paint or replace just the doors.

"If the bones are good, if the cabinet boxes are still structurally okay, the lowest cost option would be refacing those cabinets," Grishpul said.

Homeowners can also opt for less expensive stone counter tops like quartz.

"Quartz is very durable; it is non-porous. It is easy to maintain," Hendy said.

Money-saving remodeling strategies

Beyond the materials, Grishpul recommends keeping the existing layout of your kitchen or bathroom. In other words, keep sinks, toilets, showers and other plumbing and electric components where they are.

"There's a lot more costs that are involved with relocating all of those utilities," Grishpul said.

He also recommends homeowners keep changes to a minimum during the remodeling process.

"Make decisions early and keep those set in stone," Grishpul said. "That's going to reduce the cost of labor; of redoing any work.”

Finally, Hendy warns against waiting a year or two for lower prices.

"Labor is not getting less expensive," Hendy said. "I don't ever see a year where prices go down dramatically."

If you are thinking about an upgrade, plan for sooner rather than later, so you don’t waste your money.

