Flu vaccine clinics coming up in Great Falls

The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls will host several flu vaccine clinics over the next several weeks.

The first two will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Montana ExpoPark on Wednesday, September 20 (drive-through, adults only); and a walk-in event on Wednesday, September 27 (adults and children).

COVID-19 immunizations will also be offered at the drive-through event on September 20, while supplies last. All recipients must bring their Covid immunization card unless it is a first dose. The CCHD will have Pfizer doses for those with insurance, and a very limited number of Moderna doses only for those without insurance or whose insurance does not cover a COVID shot.

All ages are welcome at the events listed below:



Friday, October 6, 2pm-5pm @ Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) Training Center (1900 9th St S)

Friday, October 13, 2pm-5pm @ GFFR Station 2 (731 6th St NW)

Wednesday, October 18, 10am-4pm @ Great Falls Public Library (301 2nd Ave N)

Friday, October 20, 2pm-5pm @ GFFR Training Center (1900 9th St S)

Friday, October 27, 2pm-5pm @ GFFR Station 4 (1800 Fox Farm Rd)

Please bring your insurance card. All major insurance providers are accepted. If you do not have insurance, a standard dose flu shot is $40 (cash/credit/debit/check) and a higher dose is $80.

If you are unable to pay, you may qualify for free or reduced-cost immunization.

Pregnant women must bring a letter from a physician recommending immunization.

For more information, click here, call 406-791-2063, or email health@cascadecountymt.gov.