Durham, Hatler, and Leachman recall '96 NCAA tourney thrill

BILLINGS - March of 1996 is forever burned into the memory of Montana State men's basketball players and staff.

That was the last time MSU's men won a Big Sky Conference tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, 26 years ago.

Four key members of that squad now live in Billings. While Danny Sullivan was not available, he was not forgotten.

Mick Durham, Scott Hatler and Adam Leachman gathered with MTN Sports candidly reflecting on memories of the '96 opening round showdown against Syracuse, a team MSU would trail only by four at half, and would reach that year's NCAA championship against Kentucky.