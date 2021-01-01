Dylan Foreman

I was born and raised in Bellevue, WA right outside Seattle where I grew up playing basketball, baseball and football. For college, I went south 45 minutes to play hoops for Pacific Lutheran University, which was the only school that actually wanted me to play for them. In those four years, I graduated with a degree in communication and cultivated a true passion for highlighting the stories of deserving athletes,coaches and teams.

After graduation, I stayed in the Seattle area doing various freelance broadcast gigs for high school sports, production internships, and other random sports jobs. All that experience led me to my first professional job here in Great Falls and I couldn’t be more excited to highlight the sports scene in this welcoming community!

In my free time, I enjoy coaching and playing basketball, going out for some quality karaoke time and obsessing over the greatest to ever do it, Tom Brady.

