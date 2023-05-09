Entenmann’s just released doughnut ice cream sandwiches

Typically known for their baked goods, the brand Entenmann’s is branching out this summer and offering up a treat perfect for warmer weather.

New Entenmann’s Ice Cream Sandwiches are inspired by the brand’s bakery products you can find in grocery stores across the country, like chocolate chip cookies and doughnuts.

Coming in six flavors, the ice cream sandwiches feature three different ice cream flavors between either cookies, brownies or glazed doughnuts.

You’ll find Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel, which features two brownies with salted caramel ice cream in-between, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie, made with one chocolate chip cookie and one brownie with vanilla ice cream between.

Entenmann's

The final three include Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut, which has chocolate ice cream, Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel, which has salted caramel-flavored ice cream and Glazed Cookie Donut, which not only has a doughnut-like “sandwich,” but is also covered in what appears to be a glazed icing.

The ice cream sandwiches are availableonly atWalmart stores nationwide for around $4.96 per four-count box.

Other brands with popular grocery store baked goods have also taken their flavors to new levels, like Hostess, who created Twinkies cereal and iced lattes, while Little Debbie also has a line of ice cream inspired by their snacks.

The Little Debbie ice cream line includes seven flavors based on (and featuring actual pieces of) their popular snacks like Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Honey Buns, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars.

Made in partnership with Hudsonville, the ice cream was originally only at Walmart stores, but can now be found at a handful of other grocery chains as well. While the main flavors are around all year, for the past few years, they also released a Christmas tree cakes ice cream, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for that one this holiday season.

Hudsonville Ice Cream

Will you be adding any of these summer treats to your grocery list?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.