Bad Bunny is joining the Marvel universe.

The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will star in the standalone Marvel film "El Muerto," Variety reported.

Ocasio made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon in Vegas on Monday during the Sony Pictures announcement.

Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) takes the #CinemaCon stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto during @SonyPictures’ Presentation. @ElMuertoMovie is exclusively in movie theaters January 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/jMhBId2CT7 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 26, 2022

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible," Bad Bunny told the audience on Monday.

According to CNN, this will mark the first time ever that a Latino actor will headline a live-action Marvel movie.

In the comics, Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez is masked wrestler El Muerto who takes on Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match.

But when the Marvel character El Dorado comes to kill El Muerto, Spider-Man stings him as a way to save him. The two then team up to defeat El Dorado.

The movie is slated to hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.