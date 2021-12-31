Iconic actress Betty White has died, sources say

Actress and comedienne Betty White died Friday, according to People and TMZ. She was 99 years old.

White, whose career in entertainment spanned more than eight decades, came to be known as Hollywood's grandmother.

Her quick wit, even in her later years, was beloved by all.

She gained national prominence as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s.

White is perhaps best known for her role as Rose on "The Golden Girls," the 1980s sitcom that broke boundaries by providing a starring vehicle for later-aged actresses.

Even into her 90s, White worked regularly. She had a starring role on the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland" until the show ended its run in 2015.

She was also an ardent advocate for animal welfare.

White's death comes just days before her 100th birthday, which would have occurred on Jan. 17.