Bad Bunny claims he excluded US from his world tour over ICE concerns

Bad Bunny fans in the U.S. will have to travel if they want to see the musician live in his upcoming tour.

The Puerto Rican performer said in a recent interview that he didn't include cities in the United States for tour stops out of fear that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could target the venues.

“People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he told i-D magazine. “But there was the issue that … ICE could be outside [my concert venue]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny has been critical of ICE operations that have intensified under the Trump administration.

The concert tour kicked off with a two-month residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Titled "I Don't Want to Leave Here," the residency includes 30 international concerts, ending on Sept.14.

His world tour will start in November in the Dominican Republic, touring Latin America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, and ending in Brussels.

The performer had urged fans in the U.S. to come to Puerto Rico during his residency.

As an "unincorporated territory" of the United States, ICE can and does operate in Puerto Rico. Citizens of Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens and have U.S. passports, but cannot vote in presidential elections.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.