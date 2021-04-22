Hilary Duff to reportedly star in 'How I Met Your Mother' sequel 'How I Met Your Father'

"How I Met Your Mother" is getting a sequel.

According to USA Today, Hulu announced on Wednesday that Hilary Duff would star in "How I Met Your Father."

CNN reported that the show had received a 10-episode order.

Duff will star as the narrator Sophie, who acquaints her son of how she ended up meeting his father. The star will also be an executive producer.

Also involved in the project are Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the original creators of "How I Met Your Mother," and "This Is Us" writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.