'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' reportedly returning to TV after year hiatus

Peanuts fans will be happy to learn that “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is reportedly returning to TV this month after it was unavailable over broadcast last year.

Variety and other outlets report that the Halloween special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For years, the holiday classic aired on ABC for families to enjoy in October. Last year, however, it didn’t make the airwaves because the license was secured by Apple TV+.

Apple put the special and other Peanuts classics on its streaming service instead, but that was met with a public outcry.

Responding to the uproar, Apple eased its grip on the specials and announced on Nov. 18 that it would allow PBS and PBS Kids to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

But with spooky season long passed by then, it was too late for the Halloween special to make it to PBS in 2020.

This year, along with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” PBS and PBS Kids will again air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to Variety.