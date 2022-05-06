Man charged in attack of Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

The man charged in the attack of comedian Dave Chappelle on stage while he performed at the Hollywood Bowl has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors.

The Associated Press reported that Isaiah Lee pleaded not guilty Friday to battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

According to the news outlet, the 23-year-old was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the comedian.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially charged Lee with assault with a deadly weapon after he rushed the stage Tuesday during Chappelle's set and pulled out a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out at the end.

An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000. More info:https://t.co/KW4KNDBefY pic.twitter.com/ldcnvf0H8q — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 4, 2022

But after determining that Lee did not commit any felonies, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office forwarded the case to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, the AP reported.

