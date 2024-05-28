Chicago-area house from 'Home Alone' is back on the market

Now is your chance to own a piece of holiday history! The suburban Chicago house featured in the iconic movie “Home Alone” is back on the market for $5.25 million.

The three-story, Georgian-style brick estate sits on a half-acre, gated lot in Winnetka, Illinois — a “picturesque” neighborhood north of Chicago.

According to the Dawn McKenna Group’s listing, the current owners expanded and fully renovated the 9,126-square-foot home in 2018 adding modern features while preserving its 1921 architecture.

The kitchen now has a double island and large, built-in banquette that would have no problem fitting the whole McCallister family.

With two laundry rooms, a mudroom, five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, it’s perfectly suited to handle a family as chaotic as the “Home Alone” gang, too.

The lower level of the home has been converted into a recreational space complete with a full gym, wet bar, movie theater and an indoor sports court — so there’s really no reason you would want to leave as the fictional family did in the movie.

It was last sold in 2012 for $1.58 million, according to Zillow.

“It's a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls,” the real estate group said in its listing.

The 1990 film “Home Alone” has long been considered one of the best Christmas films of all time. It starred Macaulay Culkin, who was just 10 years old at the time, as Kevin McCallister, a boy who was forced to defend his family home from a pair of robbers after his family accidentally left him behind from their vacation to Paris.

The movie became a franchise, with a sequel that featured most of the original film’s cast and subsequent variations that created new casts and storylines.

Last year, the New York City townhouse featured in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was listed for sale at $6.7 million.