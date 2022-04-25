Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office releases files from 'Rust' investigation

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” say they're suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting
Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 18:59:59-04

Six months after a cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust,” the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released videos and files associated with the ongoing investigation.

The New York Times reported that it released a trove of materials in connection to the investigation, including video footage from officers, witness interviews, crime scene photos, and reports.

KTLA reported that the sheriff's office said its criminal investigation isn't complete. They are still waiting on firearm and ballistic forensics, fingerprint analysis, and phone data collected from Alec Baldwin’s phone.

“Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff’s office, we will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe district attorney for review,” Sheriff Mendoza said in a statement.

On Oct. 21, Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded in the shooting on the film's set.

In an interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it was fired, said he didn't pull the trigger, claiming he cocked the hammer.

Court records indicate that before the shooting, Baldwin explained how he was going to draw the revolver from his holster.

According to court records, the gun used in the shooting had been one of three placed on a cart outside before it was picked up off the cart by assistant director Dave Halls, who wasn't aware that it was loaded, who brought it inside, and handed it to Baldwin.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119