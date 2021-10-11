Superman to come out as bisexual in upcoming comic, DC confirms

DC Comics announced Monday that the newest installment of "Superman" contains a landmark development in the long-running series — a same-sex romantic relationship involving the main character.

In the newest installment of the series, "Superman: Son of Kal-El #5," DC confirms that Jon Kent — the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will strike up a romantic relationship with a male friend named Jay and come out as bisexual.

The "Superman: Son of Kal-El" series follows the life of Jon Kent and his journey to replace his father as "Earth's new Superman."

According to NPR, teenaged Jon has discovered that his father's powers have been passed down to him. After his father travels to deep space for an indefinite period of time, Jon takes on the responsibilities of Superman and vows to provide protection to the world.

According to The New York Times, the series has not been afraid to delve into politics. In recent editions in the series, Jon Kent has fought wildfires caused by climate change, protested against the deportation of immigrants and thwarted a school shooting.

But in Son of Kal-El #5, readers will see a side of Superman not yet seen before in the series' history.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes, and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," writer Tom Taylor said in a statement. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

According to The New York Times, the new Superman comic will mark the latest series to employ more diverse characters. In a recent Batman series, Tim Drake — the latest iteration of Robin — expresses romantic feelings for another man, and a new Aquaman series features a gay Black main character.