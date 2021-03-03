Menu

'The Simpsons' reportedly renewed for two more seasons

Lisa Poole/AP
FILE - Characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie," Saturday, July 21, 2007 at the town's movie theater in Springfield, Vt. Writer Marc Wilmore succumbed to COVID-19, his brother comedian Larry Wilmore confirmed on social media on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)
The Simpsons
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 03, 2021
"The Simpsons" aren't going anywhere.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox announced the animated comedy had been renewed for two more seasons, which will see the show running through 2023.

Variety reported that by the end of 2023, the show would have aired a total of 757 episodes.

In a statement, creator Matt Groening said everyone connected to the show is "thrilled to be renewed once more," Variety reported.

In its 32nd season, "The Simpsons" is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history.

