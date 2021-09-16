TIME unveils list of 100 most influential people of 2021

TIME has revealed its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The issue features celebrities, politicians, and public figures, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Kamala Harris, and fashion designer Aurora James.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are featured on one of seven different covers for the annual issue.

Prince Harry and Meghan garnered attention throughout the year with their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey which they detailed what their lives were like as part of Britain's royal institution.

They also announced earlier this year that they would no longer work as members of the British royal family.

Other stars who coveted the covers include NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, writer Cathy Park Hong, actor Kate Winslet, singer Billie Eilish, and Director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.