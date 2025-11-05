Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Will Ferrell's Buddy the Elf costume is up for auction

The auction in London includes holiday movie memorabilia from 'Die Hard' and 'Love Actually' alongside the famous costume.
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Actor Will Ferrell attends the Apple Original Film premiere of "Spirited" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York.
Movie fans will soon have the chance to bid on a piece of holiday magic as Will Ferrell's iconic Buddy the Elf costume from the 2003 film "Elf" goes up for auction.

The yellow and green outfit worn in the modern holiday classic could fetch up to $264,000.

The costume is part of Prop Store's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Auction in London.

Screenshot 2025-11-05 at 11.43.56 AM.png
Buddy the Elf costume.

The sale runs from Dec. 5 through Dec.7 and features over 1,300 rare items. Other holiday movie memorabilia includes items from "Die Hard" and "Love Actually."

