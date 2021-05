Erin Yost has been a multi-award winning on-air meteorologist for more than 13 years in Montana. 11 of those year apart of the MTN Weather Team and previously at KTVH in Helena, Montana. You'll find her filling in these days throughout the Treasure State.

If you have any weather questions or want to share a cool sunset shot, feel free to reach out!

erin.yost@kpax.com