Feel Good Friday: Community helps the Great Falls Trolley keep rolling

GREAT FALLS — If you’ve spend anytime driving around Great Falls, especially downtown, there is a good chance that you’ve seen the trolley chugging along. Built on a 1981 bus chassis, the trolley is a replica of an 1884 streetcar - a near-match to what would have been found right here in Great Falls during that era. The trolley is used to shuttle people around town for historic tours, class reunions, weddings, field trips, luminaria tours around Christmas, and more.

Recently the trolley experienced some mechanical troubles. Owner Aaron Kueffler said the transmission was worn and needs to be replaced. In addition, a leak was discovered in the radiator. Kueffler said due to the lack of revenue last year from the COVID pandemic, he didn't have the necessary funds for repairs, so at the urging of friends, he turned to the community for help by creating a GoFundMe donation page.

He set goal of $3,000.00 to help offset the cost of the transmission and radiator - and the community responded in a big way, surpassing the goal within days.

Kueffler said, "Within 15 minutes the first donation and the second donations came in, then an anonymous donor filled up the required amount we were looking for to get the transmission replaced. Whoever that anonymous donor is - thank you. We couldn't have done it without you."

MTN Great Falls Trolley

Even though his initial fundraising goal was met, there are still needed repairs and renovations: "Some of the windows like this one back here, it just doesn't open, the latch is actually broken on it."

Kueffler says that any donations beyond what is needed now will be put into a fund for future repairs.

If you would like to donate, click here .

For more information about the trolley, visit GoTrolleyGo.com .



