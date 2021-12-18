Fusion Fight League raises money to help Gibson Flats Fire victims

GREAT FALLS — Fusion Fight League recently raised thousands of dollars to help people affected by the Gibson Flats Fire.

Every fight that Fusion hosts comes with a cause that they raise money for.

Ryan Hall explained, "We’ve always kind of expected it to go $10,000 max, but the week prior we actually raised $31,000, but even still we could’ve never imagined over $50,000 worth of donations.”

Usually, they raise cash for their causes - but this time, they were able to accept donations of services as well.

“David‘s Custom Interior offered to be able to do the sheet work and the painting for the three families that had absolutely no insurance,” said Hall.

During the fight, families who were selected to receive help were invited into the ring to share their stories.

“There was a man who was 83 years old who is in his house trying to put out a fire with a hose,” said Hall. “He has nothing left.”

All told, the event raised $15,000 in cash donations and $33,000 in services - an all-time high for Fusion Fight League.

Fusion is is always looking for a cause to support - their next fight in Great Falls is scheduled for April 9, 2022.

