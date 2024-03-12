How to get BOGO Starbucks this week and try the new St. Patrick’s Day drink

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Starbucks is celebrating St. Patrick’s day with a brand-new drink and a coupon so you can try it ahead of the holiday this weekend.

The new limited-time Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino is a blend of matcha, caramel syrup, milk and ice. Inspired by the “pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow,” it is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping.

While Starbucks does not say how long the drink will be available, chances are it won’t be around for too long after St. Patrick’s Day, so you’ll want to grab one as soon as you can.

Starbucks

To celebrate the new drink, Starbucks Rewards members can buy one handcrafted drink and get another one free on March 14 from noon–6 p.m. local time.

The offer will appear in the Starbucks app, where you can apply it to a pick-up order or show the barista if using it in store. It cannot be applied to orders through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats or DoorDash.

The offer applies to any handcrafted beverage up to $10, so you do not need to use it for the St. Patrick’s Day drink if you’re not a matcha fan. There are even other new drinks to try on the BOGO deal instead.

Luck of the Matcha is the third new drink in just one week from Starbucks, which also introduced two new spring beverages made with lavender. The new Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte are the first Starbucks beverages to feature lavender flavors.

Starbucks

Made with matcha and oat milk served over ice, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha is topped with lavender cream cold foam for just a hint of lavender flavor. For a bigger burst of lavender, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with oat milk, ice and lavender syrup.

You can also grab some new limited-edition spring merchandise the next time you head to Starbucks. The new collection is priced between $16.95-$29.95 and includes a Tie-Dye Cold Cup, Pastel Pink Curved Mug, Iridescent Glass Water Bottle and more.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.