This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have already started offering discounts. For example, Walmart began to offer Black Friday deals on Nov. 7, so it’s a great time to start gift shopping or buy something you need for holiday cooking and baking.

A prime example is the Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This small appliance can air fry, bake, dehydrate and more, and right now, it’s available for $50 at Walmart.

The countertop air fryer combo has French doors and a large viewing window, so you can check in on your food as you cook. It also has an air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan and crumb tray.

With 19 presets, including air fry, toast, slow cook and dehydrate, you can make a 12-inch pizza, six slices of toast or a tray full of dried fruit at the touch of a button.

The appliance has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on the website. Customers who reviewed it say it is highly versatile, convenient and easy to use. They appreciate the roomy size and the ability to make two different foods simultaneously.

“It has plenty of room to cook dinner for my family of four with the spacious racks,” one five-star reviewer named BriBee wrote. “I also love all of the preset buttons, makes it easy.”

“I love the double doors and how easy it is to get to anything I put in it,” wrote Awesome. “Yes, it takes up counter space, but it replaces about 3 appliances including your oven most of the time.”

The Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven might not currently be available online for you. According to Money Saving Mom, it has been in and out of stock. The deal appears to be part of Walmart’s Black Friday “Deals for Days,” which started Monday, Nov. 7. During this discount period, the retailer is rolling out new deals to members of their Walmart+ program on Mondays at noon, and they become available online that night and appear in stores two days later.

If Walmart’s website says to check in stores for the air fryer, that may be your best shot at getting this deal!

