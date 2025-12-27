Great Plains Veterans Services Center now offers free transportation to VA appointments in Lewistown area

Veterans in the Lewistown area now have access to free transportation to their VA medical appointments through a new service offered by the Great Plains Veterans Services Center.

The program provides rides to veterans who need to travel to VA or VA-referred medical appointments, addressing a significant challenge for those living in rural Montana where medical facilities can be hours away.

"It's a very rewarding job. And it feels very good that we are able to help the Lewistown veterans and not only Lewistown veterans, but just all the veterans that need help for transportation to the VA or VA referred to medical appointments," Francois Nelis said.

Nelis serves as transportation manager for the Great Plains Veterans Services Center and is a retired U.S. Marines Corps veteran.

Kevin Stevens, a retired U.S. Army National Guard veteran who uses the service, describes it as a lifeline for veterans in the area.

"It really means a lot. Because, like, we're so, you know, long ways to go and see a doctor, you know, and stuff. You know, without this transportation, we'd have to drive ourselves, you know, and, you know, do these medical appointments. It's a good organization," Stevens said.

The service goes beyond just providing rides. During winter months when weather conditions can make travel dangerous, the organization also covers lodging costs for veterans who need to stay overnight.

"They pay for lodging, you know, because there's times, well, during the winter months, you know, it takes three, four hours to get to Billings, or Great Falls. You know, if the roads are bad, well, you have to stay over, you know, and without the service, boy, it really be hard," Stevens said.

For Nelis, who previously worked as a driver for the service, the program offers more than just transportation – it creates opportunities for veterans to connect with one another.

"You meet a lot of interesting people and have interesting stories, not only about the military time, it's also about, you know, Montana itself, how they grew up and things out of the past, you know, like it's very nice to have that bond to you," Nelis said.