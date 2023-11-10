Happy Gilmore signs letter of intent to join college golf team

A golfer from Indiana named Happy Gilmore signed his national letter of intent this week to join Ball State's NCAA golf team in 2024.

Gilmore, who was born Landon James Gilmore, is named after the titular character of a movie about a wannabe hockey player turned professional golfer who makes it big in pro golf despite his bizarre behavior on the course.

Gilmore has been part of three Bloomington South High School teams that have made state finals, as the high school senior hopes to return for a fourth straight year.

He is a three-time all-state player who finished seventh in the IHSAA State Finals as a sophomore and eighth as a junior.

In a competition of top youth golfers, Gilmore finished fourth at the Golfweek International Junior Invitational in Orlando, Florida, last week.

According to Ball State, Gilmore adopted the name Happy at age 9 when he won a long-drive competition at the Pepsi Little People's Golf Tournament.

"The excitement and energy around Happy joining our program is evident," said Ball State golf coach Mike Fleck. "We are not only getting an elite junior player, but we are adding a great young man to the mix. He has positioned himself as one of the best and most recognizable junior golfers in the country, and has a tournament tested resume of success both in Indiana and nationally. Ball State golf is excited to welcome Happy Gilmore to our family!"

