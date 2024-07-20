2 dead, dozens hospitalized from listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli counter meat

At least two people have died and 28 were hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning linked to meat sliced at grocery store deli counters across a dozen states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a warning Friday noting that 16 of the 18 sick people officials interviewed had reported eating meats sliced at deli counters. So far, it does not appear prepackaged deli meat has been impacted.

Samples were collected from May 29 to July 5 in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, the CDC said. The individuals who died were from Illinois and New Jersey.

Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Mild symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhea. More severe cases may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms.

Listeria infections are especially dangerous for people older than 65, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant people.

While the investigation continues, the CDC said you should not eat meats you get sliced at any deli counter, unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot. Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator, but it is easily killed by heating food to a high enough temperature.

The CDC also recommends cleaning your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meats.